Muscat goes on Sliema walkabout with FAA
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat this afternoon accompanied officials of eNGO Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA) on a walkabout in Sliema in order to be informed of residents' concerns about the locality.
This came about following an invitation by FAA after a demonstration on the part of Sliema residents, the NGO said.
It has been complaining of over-development and traffic problems in Sliema, a situation expected to get worse when the Townsquare tower is built.
