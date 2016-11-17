Advert
Thursday, November 17, 2016, 17:14

Muscat goes on Sliema walkabout with FAA

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat this afternoon accompanied officials of eNGO Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA) on a walkabout in Sliema in order to be informed of residents' concerns about the locality.

This came about following an invitation by FAA after a demonstration on the part of Sliema residents, the NGO said.

It has been complaining of over-development and traffic problems in Sliema, a situation expected to get worse when the Townsquare tower is built.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Driver gets a fright, but is unhurt in...

  2. Sex on a bus caught on CCTV footage,...

  3. Theatre board member quits over new CEO

  4. Corruption and fraud in government...

  5. Police investigating case of alleged...

  6. Daphne Caruana Galizia acquitted in...

  7. Toni Abela expected to become judge on...

  8. Teacher in alleged sexual abuse case...

  9. When powerful motorbikes meet...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 17-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed