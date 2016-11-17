Muscat goes on Sliema walkabout with FAA

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat this afternoon accompanied officials of eNGO Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA) on a walkabout in Sliema in order to be informed of residents' concerns about the locality.

This came about following an invitation by FAA after a demonstration on the part of Sliema residents, the NGO said.

It has been complaining of over-development and traffic problems in Sliema, a situation expected to get worse when the Townsquare tower is built.