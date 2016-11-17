Man steals charity donation tin from stationery

A man this morning entered a stationery in Qormi and headed straight to the donation tin - where customers usually deposited their loose change for charity.

This man, however, did not head to the tin to donate - but grabbed the bottle and made off with it.

The theft occurred at PJ's in Guze Ellul Mercer Street, Qormi at around 8.30am.

It is now known how much money was in the tin.