Government urged to explain previously-hidden Henley commission on sale of stock

The Nationalist Party has accused Justice Minister Owen Bonnici of 'lying' to parliament to justify the commissions being received by Henley and Partners on the sale of government stocks.

It said that on March 16 last year at a meeting of a parliamentary committee, Dr Bonnici had denied that Henley were receiving any commission from the sale of citizenship other than 4% on each granted citizenship.

Now it had resulted that Henley was also being given a 4% commission on the sale of government stock.

Applicants for Maltese citizenship need to buy government stock as part of their investment in the country.

The PN said this new commission was hidden by the government until a report was issued by the regulator.

The government therefore needed to explain why this fact was hidden from the people and why the minister had lied when he was asked a direct question in parliament.

The PN also asked how much had been given in commissions to Henley and whether the commission on the sale of government stock was legal.