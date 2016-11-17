Couple wins compensation for damages caused by next-door construction works

A Gzira couple whose house was made practically uninhabitable because of construction works next door has been awarded €20,735 compensation by a court.

Alexander and Sylvia Zammit instituted legal proceedings seven years ago after promises of compensation made by the developers were not kept.

The court found Carmel Mifsud and Charles Demicoli responsible for the damages which included deep cracks in the walls, water seepage and humidity.

An architect had reported that the damage had rendered the house practically uninhabitable.