Couple wins compensation for damages caused by next-door construction works
A Gzira couple whose house was made practically uninhabitable because of construction works next door has been awarded €20,735 compensation by a court.
Alexander and Sylvia Zammit instituted legal proceedings seven years ago after promises of compensation made by the developers were not kept.
The court found Carmel Mifsud and Charles Demicoli responsible for the damages which included deep cracks in the walls, water seepage and humidity.
An architect had reported that the damage had rendered the house practically uninhabitable.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.