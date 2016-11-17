Church diocesan assembly meeting in Mosta this weekend

The Church’s diocesan assembly is meeting at the Katekumenju in Mosta tomorrow and on Saturday.

The annual meeting would be focusing on pastoral conversion, which Pope Francis has been insisting upon.

On Friday, Fr Kevin Schembri and Anna Vella will give a presentation on the theme and on Saturday morning, Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna will explain his vision for the church in Malta, also based on the theme.

Representatives from the different sectors and entities of the church in Malta have been invited.

The feast of Christ the King will be celebrated on Sunday at 6pm with Mass led by the Archbishop at St Paul’s Cathedral in Mdina.