Cash stolen in Fleur-de-Lys hold-up
A man armed with a knife made off with a small amount of cash this afternoon after a hold-up at a stationery in Fleur-de-Lys.
The police said the hold-up took place at about 4.15pm. The man was not hooded.
A 20-year-old salesgirl who was in the shop was not hurt.
