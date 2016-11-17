Advert
Thursday, November 17, 2016, 18:17

Cash stolen in Fleur-de-Lys hold-up

A man armed with a knife made off with a small amount of cash this afternoon after a hold-up at a stationery in Fleur-de-Lys.

The police said the hold-up took place at about 4.15pm. The man was not hooded. 

A 20-year-old salesgirl who was in the shop was not hurt. 

