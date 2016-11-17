Scrambled service

A few months back I had written complaining that Melita was scrambling all my channels if I failed to switch on my TV set every day. They seemed to have seen to the situation as things went back to normal.

Three weeks ago, it started happening again but this time it’s every time I switch on the TV, whether I had done so the day before or not. When I phoned to find out why I was not given any satisfactory answer.

To make matters worse, last week the channel I was watching was scrambled in the middle of a programme.

I now know what I have to do, so I stopped asking for help.

Isn’t there a regulator to whom I can complain? I am not someone who pays by the month but I settle my dues annually, so I expect to be given the service for 365 days and not at Melita’s convenience.