Decent pensions

Reference is made to the letter ‘A pension is a saving’ by Edwin Gauci (November 7).

It is important to note that the proposal for pensions not to be taxed was made by the Nationalist Party in its pre-Budget document published this October. The government saw that this was a positive proposal and decided to include it in the Budget for next year. However, it decided to limit it to pensions up to €13,000.

In its re-Budget document, the PN proposed other measures that could and will improve the quality of life of pensioners, including that of examining the possibility of introducing a second pillar pension system, the removal of the social injustice between male pensioners and female pensioners and also the proposal that widowers who stayed at home to raise a family and, consequently, do not have a right to a pension, should, by right, be able to continue receiving their deceased husband’s pension.

The PN will continue to propose ways and means to ensure that pensioners, after a working lifetime of paying taxes, are guaranteed a deserved quality of life.