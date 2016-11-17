City in bloom

Photo: Shutterstock.com

I was surprised, not to say delighted, that among other plans for a greener Valletta the subject of plants in the city was mentioned.

Some 10 years ago, in conversation with the then mayor I had suggested having ‘Valletta in Bloom’, an idea used by many cities and countries, where every balcony and suitable space is filled with plants and flowers (above: traditional houses in the Plaka area, Athens). One can only imagine how attractive Republic Street could be, furnished as it is with dozens of empty balconies.

As I said, it gives pleasure to many people for an extended period of time, unlike other short-term installations, but he simply shook his head and said: “But they would have to be watered!” Silly me, imagine my not thinking of that. If other cities throughout the world can cope, surely it is not beyond our shop and office owners to look after a few flower troughs in the interest of their capital. Or are they too busy taking to want to give anything back?