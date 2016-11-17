While coming out forcefully against the development at Zonqor Point, the Nationalist Party was then in favour of the racetrack being proposed at Siġġiewi, which will gobble up more than 700 tumoli of virgin land.

So how can I believe the PN when it says it has turned green? The Żonqor Point development will take up 18,000 square metres while the racetrack will take 50 times as much (one million square metres).

Let’s reach a consensus as a nation that certain projects are a no-no for Malta because they involve too much environmental damage and are not sustainable in the long run.

Let’s reach a consensus as a nation that living in a democracy does not mean living without limits. So this consensus would lead us to give priority to buses by introducing more bus lanes and to reduce the cars on the roads by introducing tariffs in certain areas or that cars with the number plate ending in even numbers can be driven in the rush hour while others cannot and vice versa or similar rules that have the same effect.