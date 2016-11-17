Sporting briefs

Williams: Swansea have confirmed the appointment of England Under-20s coach Paul Williams as their new assistant manager. Williams will join the Swans ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Everton after leaving his position with the Football Association. Williams, 45, has signed a two-and-a-half year contract with the Swans, working as number two to the Welsh club’s manager Bob Bradley, who was appointed last month.

Shelvey: Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has pleaded not guilty to a charge from the Football Association of using abusive language towards an opponent that included reference to ethnicity, race or nationality and requested a personal hearing. The misconduct charge from the governing body relates to an incident which allegedly occurred during the Magpies’ 2-0 Sky Bet Championship loss to Wolves at St James’ Park on September 17.

Romagnoli: Alessio Romagnoli is a doubt for Sunday’s derby against Milan after picking up an injury on international duty. The centre-back picked up a groin injury during the draw with Germany. “AC Milan announces that Alessio Romagnoli suffered a groin injury during the match with Italy on Tuesday,” the club said. “The player will undergo further medical exhamination in the next few days.”

Terry: John Terry is wanted by Andre Villas-Boas for a reunion in China, according to the Daily Mirror. Former Chelsea boss Villas-Boas replaced Sven-Goran Eriksson as coach at Shanghai SIPG earlier this month and is reportedly targeting a move for the Blues defender.

Bury: David Flitcroft has left his role as Bury manager after going 11 games without a win. The 42-year-old had been in charge at the Sky Bet League One club for nearly three years and led the Shakers to promotion from League Two in 2015 by finishing third. Flitcroft’s side lost 5-0 on Tuesday in the FA Cup first round replay at AFC Wimbledon in his last game and had lost seven league games in a row.

Ndong: Gabon’s Didier Ndong has apologised after being sent home by the national team for skipping training at the start of their preparations for last Saturday’s World Cup qualifier in Mali. “I let myself get carried away with the euphoria and with my friends,” he said. “But it is not true that I was not contactable. I just want to apologise to the people of Gabon and to my fans who believe in me.”