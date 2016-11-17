Interim manager Southgate says he has proved worth

Interim England manager Gareth Southgate says he has proved his worth and wants his future at the helm decided swiftly.

Southgate’s comments came after two late Spain goals denied England victory in a friendly on Tuesday, marking the end of his four-game stint at the helm.

During his tenure, England won two games and drew two, scoring seven goals and conceding two.

“I’ve proved I can manage big matches... I can tactically, with the help of my staff, prepare a team to play against a top side and give them a tough test,” he told reporters after the 2-2 draw at Wembley.

The 46-year-old, who was handed temporary charge after Sam Allardyce was sacked on Sept. 27, said he had introduced stability to the team after England’s disappointing European Championship campaign.

“I took over at a moment of instability for everybody, and we’ve brought stability back and built a platform for the team,” he added.

“Without doubt, the longer you work with any team, with any group, you have the chance to embed more ideas, review each game and learn from it. The players are bullish about how they want to play.”

Southgate, who was in charge of England’s under-21s before being elevated to senior manager, urged the English Football Association to decide his future quickly.

“We’ve got a European Under-21 Championship next summer... so I need to know where I’m going to park my car for the next few weeks,” he said.

England’s next game is a friendly against Germany in March.

Rooney apology

Wayne Rooney has apologised to Southgate after images emerged of him on international duty which were “inappropriate for someone in his position”, a statement issued on the striker’s behalf said yesterday.

The England captain was pictured in the Sun newspaper looking worse for wear having dropped in on a wedding party over the weekend following Friday’s victory over Scotland at Wembley.

“Naturally Wayne is sorry that pictures taken with fans have been published today,” the statement said.

“Although it was a day off for the whole squad and staff, he fully recognises that the images are inappropriate for someone in his position.

“Earlier today Wayne spoke privately to both Gareth Southgate and (FA technical director) Dan Ashworth to unreservedly apologise. He would like to further extend that apology to any young fans who have seen these pictures.”

Manchester United forward Rooney had started England’s 3-0 victory over Scotland, but withdrew from the squad ahead of Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Spain.