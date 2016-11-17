Change of heart sees Yallow leave Spartans for Gżira

Jacques Scerri

Gambian striker Mamadou Yallow has turned his back on Ħamrun Spartans and joined Gżira United instead until the end of the season.

The Maroons had been the first Maltese club to approach Yallow who began training with the first-team squad earlier this month.

However, after a few days, the 23-year-old forward decided to move to Ħamrun Spartans and even put pen to paper on a contract until the end of the season after agreeing personal terms.

Sources told Times of Malta that the Spartans had hoped to complete Yallow’s signing this week but complications surrounding his registration with the MFA on Tuesday led the player to make another U-turn and head back to Gżira.

As the struggling Maroons are looking to sign two new strikers, they swiftly agreed terms with Yallow and are now awaiting his international transfer certificate to complete his registration.

Yallow is the second overseas player to sign for Gżira this week after the arrival of Italian goalkeeper Mauro Boerchio.

Gżira, who this week re-installed Darren Abdilla as first-team coach following the departure of Branko Nisevic, are hoping to file Boerchio and Yallow’s transfer papers at the MFA offices in time for them to make their debut against Tarxien Rainbows on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Jacques Scerri yesterday stepped down from his position as Tarxien Rainbows coach, citing personal reasons.

Scerri, who last week was linked with the coaching post at Ħamrun Spartans, held talks with top Tarxien officials yesterday and the two parties agreed to end their contract by mutual consent.

Media reports last night said the Rainbows have appointed Kevin Vella as their new coach. Last season, Vella led Sirens to promotion to Division One.