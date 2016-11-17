Caruana Curran faces challenge from Farrugia Sacco

Joe Caruana Curran. Right: Lino Farrugia Sacco.

Joe Caruana Curran and Lino Farrugia Sacco will be contesting the election for the post of president of the Aquatic Sports Association (ASA) at the end of this month, Times of Malta has learnt

Club delegates and council members will convene for the ASA’s Annual General Meeting on November 30 at the Grand Hotel Excelsior, with the vote to elect the president for the next three years the top item on the agenda.

Caruana Curran is bidding for a third term at the helm of the local governing body of aquatic sport after taking over the presidency in 2010 following the departure of Austin Sammut.

Caruana Curran is widely credited with having played a key role in boosting aquatic sport.

His most notable achievement is the historic qualification achieved by the men’s senior waterpolo national team for the 2016 European Waterpolo Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

The Maltese team, led by coach Karl Izzo, managed to clinch a historic victory over Turkey and avoid bottom spot in the continental competition.

Earlier this year, Caruana Curran was elected to form part of the LEN Bureau where he occupies the position of liaison officer of open water swimming.

For his part, Dr Farrugia Sacco, a retired judge, is eyeing a return to local sports administration following his decision to step down as president of the Maltese Olympic Committee in 2012.

During the last four years, Dr Farrugia Sacco, who in the past was also a high-ranking official of the Malta Tennis Federation, held several prestigious international positions, including chairman of the Audit Committee at the European Olympic Committee, member the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Committee of the Mediterranean Games and is also part of the judiciary body of the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Apart from the post of ASA president, club delegates and council members must also appoint a new vice-president responsible for the association’s administration.

¡ Simon Galea Testaferrata has decided to relinquish his position and his successor is expected to be Alan Bonello who is the sole candidate for the post.