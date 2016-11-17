Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

The EM Corfu from Tanger Med to Gebze, the Corona J from Bejaia to Algiers, HH East from Misurata to Misurata, the Adelheid S from Aliaga to Tanger Med, the CMA CGM Cassiopea from Djibouti to Barcelona (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC La Spezia from from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Son Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) and the Seago Bremerhaven from Antwerp to Piraeus (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) today.

The Lucie Schulte from Algeciras to Livorno, the CMA CGM Platon from Antwerp to Alexandria (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Helmut from Skikda to Skikda (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MSC Kalina from Gioia Tauro to Port Said (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The AS Rosalia from Alexandria to Algiers, the CMA CGM Titan from Valencia to Beirut, the Cielo di Agadir from Annaba to Annaba (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Taikung from Port Said to Port Tangier (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) on Saturday.

The Gerrit Braren from Algiers to Mersin, the AHS St George from Oran (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Max Limit from Catania to Rijeka, the Bjorg from Split to Durres (both Sullivan Shipping), the Maersk Bulan from Algeciras to Izmit Korfezi, the Norfolk Trader from Izmir to Thessaloniki and the Avera from Algiers to Tunis (all Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) on Sunday.

The AS Cypria from Aliaga to Tanger Med (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferrry Malta from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime), the Green Fast (Ploce Ravenna) and the La Superba from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd) on Monday.