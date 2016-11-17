Advert
Thursday, November 17, 2016, 07:45

Reuters

Brexit talks will take ‘a lot longer’ than two years – Eurogroup head

Dutch Finance Minister and Eurogroup president Jeroen Dijsselbloem gestures during a European Union finance ministers meeting in Brussels. Photo: François Lenoir/Reuters

Negotiations over Britain’s departure from the European Union were very complex and were going to take longer than the scheduled two years, Eurogroup president Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.

Britain has said it will trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty by the end of March next year, starting a 24-month countdown to its departure from the bloc. “Negotiations are hugely complex... They are going to take a lot longer than two years,” Dutch Finance Minister Dijsselbloem said at an event in London, adding that both sides were viewing each other with “some suspicion”.

