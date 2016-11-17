BOV Joseph Calleja Foundation fundraising concert on December 7

The BOV Joseph Calleja Foundation fundraising concert is being held on December 7 at the Manoel Theatre.

The concert is an annual event organised by the foundation to generate the necessary funding to achieve its objectives. Joseph Calleja will be flanked by several of the foundation' scholars and accompanied by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Brian Schembri.

The world-renowned tenor said he always looked forward to the event.

“I am thrilled, particularly this year, that the concert is being hosted at the Manoel Theatre and I am convinced that with the repertoire we are putting together this will be an intimate event and unforgettable experience for our benefactors.”

Patrons attending will also be invited to a reception which would be attended by Joseph Calleja and the accompanying artists.The reception will be held at the Casino Maltese right after the concert.

Set up in 2014, the BOV Joseph Calleja Foundation provides financial assistance, encouragement and support to exceptionally talented young persons in the field of the performing arts to enable them to realise their full potential.

It also assists and supports children from difficult social backgrounds and environments whose situations are not catered for by existing social support programmes.

Seats for the concert, available against a donation of €100 each, (stalls and lower boxes) or €50 (gallery, may be reserved through teatrumanoel.com.mt. The concert starts at 8pm.