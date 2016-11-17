Rolling Stones exhibit their memories in NY
British rock band The Rolling Stones celebrated the arrival of their travelling exhibition of memories and memorabilia in New York with a star-studded party on Tuesday.
Exhibitionism features nine galleries of costumes, instruments and personal notes collected by band members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts over more than 50 years.
“There’s a sense of nostalgia, but I think I walked away from it with how much the Stones mean to so many people. And that was kind of humbling in a way,” guitarist Richards said of the exhibition.
US television host Jimmy Fallon and designer Tommy Hilfiger were among the party attendees.
Exhibitionism is open in New York until March 12 before heading to Chicago, Illinois.
