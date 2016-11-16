Advert
Wednesday, November 16, 2016, 13:35

Trump denies trying to get security clearance for his children

US President-elect Donald Trump said today he was not trying to get security clearance for his children, which would allow them access to classified government information.

"I am not trying to get 'top level security clearance' for my children. This was a typically false news story," the New York real estate magnate said in a Twitter post.

Trump was referring to media reports on Monday that he was seeking security clearance for three of his children and his son-in-law.

Such clearance would allow Trump to discuss matters of national security with his daughter, Ivanka, sons Eric and Donald Jr. and son-in-law Jared Kushner. Federal law prohibits him from hiring family members to serve in his administration, but all four played key advisory roles in the campaign.

Trump has insisted that to avoid conflicts of interest, his children would run his sprawling business operations once he assumed the presidency.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Russian jet fighter crashes in...

  2. The supermoon in pictures, in Malta and...

  3. Woman dies during slapping therapy...

  4. Trump shuffles transition team, eyes...

  5. Italy polls get worse for Renzi as...

  6. Vandals break tusk of Bernini elephant...

  7. Clarkson banned from flight in Falklands...

  8. Google, Facebook move to restrict spread...

  9. Toddler shoots one-year-old sibling in...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 16-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed