Wednesday, November 16, 2016, 07:03

Toddler shoots one-year-old sibling in the face

A two-year-old child has shot a one-year-old sibling in the face in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The incident took place inside a parked car in the north of the US city, leaving the infant in serious condition.

Police said it is not clear how the two-year-old managed to obtain the gun, although two adults were with the children at the time. A spokesman said the family drove the injured child to the hospital rather than wait on an ambulance.

An investigation into the incident is under way.

