Advert
Wednesday, November 16, 2016, 15:57

Lindbergh's iconic aviation cap to go under hammer in Paris

The iconic aviation cap worn by Charles Lindbergh during his famed 1927 trans-Atlantic flight to France is being auctioned off in Paris.

The floppy brown leather cap that buttons around the chin is expected to fetch $64,000-$86,000 at Drouot's auction in what is being billed as an exceptional sale.

The item was discovered by a Parisian family in their garden days after the 25-year-old Lindbergh flew his plane solo from New York to Le Bourget in the Paris suburbs.

Auctioneer Nicholas Couvrand said that the cap had fallen off during a later flight when Lindbergh did "a loop" in the air.

The cap kept the captain warm during the gruelling 33-hour air voyage that propelled the unknown air mail pilot to international fame.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Russian jet fighter crashes in...

  2. Trump shuffles transition team, eyes...

  3. Italy polls get worse for Renzi as...

  4. Clarkson banned from flight in Falklands...

  5. Toddler shoots one-year-old sibling in...

  6. Google, Facebook move to restrict spread...

  7. Nicolas Sarkozy facing new Gaddafi...

  8. Trump denies trying to get security...

  9. Giuliani is a leading candidate to be...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 16-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed