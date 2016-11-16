Oratorio to celebrate inclusion

An oratorio specifically composed to celebrate inclusion will see its premier tomorrow in Valletta.

Canticum Vitae (The Song of Life) is a composition by Hermann Farrugia Frantz based on extracts from the Bible and the Liturgy. These were compiled by Mgr Lawrence Gatt, ex-director of Id-Dar tal-Providenza and Chancellor of the Archbishop’s Curia.

The Maltese translation of the biblical texts is accredited to l-Għaqda Biblika Maltija, and the translation into Maltese of the remaining texts was completed by Fr Nikol Aquilina, who also revised the whole text.

The oratorio will be premiered with the participation of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, soloists Francesca Aquilina, Charles Vincenti and Alfred Camilleri, as well as the Coro Bel Canto, under the direction of composer Hermann Farrugia Frantz.

■ The concert is being held tomorrow at 7.30pm at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta, under the patronage of Archbishop Charles Scicluna. Free tickets can be booked by e-mail on [email protected] or by phone on 2146 2844, 9945 3555 or 7949 3923.