Feline fun at this year’s Masquerade pantomime

Malcolm Galea as the Dame, with Joseph Zammit (left) and Anton Saliba.

Pantomimes are a fixture of the theatre world at Christmas time and Masquerade Theatre Company returns this year with Puss in Boots.

Another action-packed laugh-out-loud panto following on their past successes, this year’s audiences will be treated to the story of Puss in Boots as written by Malcolm Galea, who will also be making a return in the role of dame. The show will be directed by Anthony Bezzina with musical direction in the hands of Kris Spiteri and Elena Zammit in charge of choreography.

Katherine Brown plays the title role of Puss and the cast also includes Stephen Oliver, Joseph Zammit, Tina Rizzo, Anton Saliba and Joe Depasquale.

■ Puss in Boots will run at the Manoel Theatre from December 23 to January 8, 2017. Tickets are already available from www.teatrumanoel.com.mt and an early-bird offer of a 10 per cent discount runs until the end of November.