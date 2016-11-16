Could it be him?

A play with a strong sense of Shakespeare’s spirit is being staged this weekend in Għargħur.

What is seen and what seems to be is not what reality is all about. Dwal Ġodda theatre group tackles this theme in their upcoming Maltese production, which places William Shakespeare at the centre of its drama and is set on the outskirts of their home and village of Għargħur.

In a cave near what is known as Top of the World, a mysterious person calling himself Wiġi Scerri can be seen roaming about. Petra, a teacher trying to plan an outing there to make her lessons more interesting, has the first encounter with him. The area’s nosy busy-bodies and the media are on the alert.

Why does Wiġi dress up as a woman? Something is bound to happen when it seems that Wiġi and Petra are conniving to put up a play in the same cave – especially when two lovers and a group of musicians are already feeling at home in the same cave. Who will the specta(c)tors involved be?

The audience will be in for some surprises. Could it be that Wiġi’s story closely resembles that of William Shakespeare, in this, the 400th anniversary of his death?

The text for this play is by Martin Gauci and William Shakespeare with direction by Gauci. The cast includes Joseph Camilleri, Rakele Gauci, Melissa Buttigieg, Peter Fenech, Catherine Abela, Edward Pullicino, Bernadette Riolo, Marilyn Grasso, Bertu Aquilina, Martha-Marie Gauci, Jesmar Bezzina, Simon Bezzina and cuddly friend Ġiġi.

■ Hu? is being staged at the Għargħur Theatre Space this Friday and Saturday at 8pm and on Sunday at 6.30pm. For more information, call 9928 8288 or look up Dwal Ġodda on Facebook.