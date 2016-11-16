Carlo Diacono – his life and work

Numerous scores by well-known composer Carlo Diacono are currently on display at the Beland Band Club in Żejtun.

An exhibition showcasing Carlo Diacono’s life and work is currently running in Żejtun.

A native of the town, Diacono was not only a composer but also the musical director of the local Beland Band Club. Among the many artefacts on display, one can find numerous scores of music composed by the maestro as well as authentic instruments which he used to play, including his piano.

■ The exhibition has been put up at the Beland Band Club in Żejtun. It is open to the public until November 27 from 7pm to 9pm, Monday to Friday, and from 10am to 2pm on Saturday and Sunday.