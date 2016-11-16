Announcements

BIANCHI. On November 14, Sr VERONICA (Carmen), went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition, her brother Loris Bianchi, her nephews and nieces Louis and Henriette, Magdalene and John, Veronica and Ramon, Adrian and Claire, Philip and Felicity and Anne, and her much loved grand nephews and nieces, the dedicated carers and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Wednesday, November 16 at 2pm at St Joseph convent, St Dominic Square, Rabat, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Sagra Familja, Żabbar, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BIANCO. On November 14, at St Paul’s convent, Balzan, Sr ANTONIA (Ina), FMM, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, her Dominican sister Sister Teresita, OP, nephews and nieces. Funeral Mass will be said today, Wednesday, November 16 at 9.30am at the chapel, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On October 31, GIOVANNI of Mġarr, Malta, residing at St Paul's Bay, aged 67, was called to meet the Risen Lord. He will be forever loved and remembered by his children Annalise, Melanie and her husband Carlos, and Andre and his girlfriend Abigail, his mother Anna, Grace the mother of his children, his grandchildren Nina and Gianni, his partner Marlene, his sister and brothers, his in-laws, his nephews and nieces, as well as many relatives and friends. The funeral cortège departs from Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, November 19 at 8.15am for St Mary’s parish church, Mġarr, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be much appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MERCIECA. On November 14, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, MARTHESE, Sergeant Major, of Vittoriosa, residing in Naxxar, aged 54, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved mother Maria, widow of Paul, her sisters Eucharistica, Josette, Sylvana and her husband Joseph Bianco, her brother Dr Andrew and his wife Dr Deborah Mercieca her nephews, nieces Luciano, Luisa, Luigi, Thomas, Timothy, Daniel and Jamie, other relatives, including Mgr. Saviour Debrincat, friends and the Malta Police Force. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, November 16 at 1.30pm for the Nativity of the Virgin Mary parish church, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.