World's reportedly heaviest man to undergo treatment

A Mexican man who weighs about 560 kilos and had not left his bed in six years has been removed by medical personnel for treatment.

The 32-year-old, named in reports as Juan Pedro Franco Salas, was taken from his home in the central city of Aguascalientes.

Gabriela Centeno, spokeswoman for the office of Dr Jose Antonio Castaneda, said the patient was taken to Guadalajara where blood samples were taken.

She said he will remain in the city for several months receiving treatment.

Special equipment was needed to move the man, who had not left his bed for years.

Mexican Manuel Uribe was once considered the world's heaviest man, before he died in 2014 at age 48.

Mr Uribe's peak weight of 560 kilos was certified in 2006 as a Guinness World Record.