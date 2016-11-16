Apple sells 450 photos of its own products for $300

That's €1.24 right there. Photo: Apple

How much would you be willing to pay to look at 450 photos of Apple products?

Fans of the Cupertino-based tech firm are known for their willingness to dig a little deeper into their pockets than those of the company's competitors.

But even the most hardened Apple fan might baulk at the company's latest pitch.

Apple has created a glossy coffee table book showcasing the company's products from the past 20 years - and it's hoping fans will pay up to $300 (€280) to buy it.

The book, titled Designed by Apple in California, features photographs of anything from the 1998 iMac to the iPod, various iPhones and Apple Watch. Photos were taken by Andrew Zuckerman and the book is dedicated to the memory of Steve Jobs, Apple said.

A small version of the book will retail for $199 (€185), while the larger coffee table edition will run up to $300 (€280) - almost half the price of a new iPhone 7.

For that price, Apple fanboys get a linen-bound book "printed on specially milled, custom-dyed paper with gilded matte silver edges, using eight colour separations and low-ghost ink" in what the company describes as a "deliberately spare style". Chief designer Jony Ive said he hopes the book will serve as "a resource for students of all design disciplines."

Chief designer Jony Ive said he hopes the book will serve as "a resource for students of all design disciplines."

And for Apple fans still wavering, think of it this way: €280 for 450 photos works out at just 62c a photo. Bargain.