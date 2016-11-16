When powerful motorbikes meet inexperienced riders

Motorists often purchased powerful motorbikes and pushed them to the limit without enough experience or know-how, a member of the National Road Safety Council said yesterday.

“We have a problem in this country which is becoming increasingly apparent. Many motorcyclists are turning to powerful motorbikes and pushing them on open stretches of road without enough experience or ‘training’ so to speak. The results, as we have seen, can be catastrophic,” traffic consultant Pierre Vella said.

He was contacted on Monday, just a few hours after a 25-year-old man from Naxxar died after crashing his motorcycle in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The rider, identified as Matthew Caruana, became the 22nd road accident fatality this year, the ninth to have died while driving a motorbike.

Mr Vella insisted he was not drawing any conclusion about this incident but was concerned at the way motorcyclists were often pushing the limits.

Last month this newspaper had reported how motorbikes were being raced along the St Paul’s Bay bypass, reaching speeds which nearly doubled the speed limit.

Police said Sunday's incident occurred at around 8.20am along the Coast Road, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq. It was not clear at what speed Mr Caruana was riding but the motorcyclist lost control of his Suzuki motorcycle, skidded, and crashed into the safety barriers.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries moments later.

He was reportedly driving together with a group of other motorcyclists, including his father. A magisterial inquiry was launched by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit and police investigations are ongoing.

Another motorcyclist, 36-year-old father Barry Zammit, lost his life last week after a tragic accident in Ħal Far.

Mr Caruana’s incident was the second traffic accident involving a motorcyclist in 24 hours: a 19-year-old man suffered grievous injuries in St Paul’s Bay on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Vella said the transport authorities were concerned about the situation but were stuck over what action could be taken.

“We cannot stop people from buying these fast and powerful bikes.

“The truth is you have every right to own one, just as you have a right to own a fast car if you have the money,” he said.

Mr Vella feels action such as increased penalties or stricter requirements for a motorcycle licence were not the answer.

“At the end of the day, if we want to see a change, there will have to be a conscious effort made by the motorcyclists themselves. They have to realise that they need to be cautious when getting on a motorcycle; they can’t just push it to the limit at the first sight of a clear road,” he said.