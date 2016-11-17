Advert
Three men arrested after drug finds

Three people were arrested following drug finds between last night and this morning.

The police said an Eritrean arriving in Malta from Pozzallo last night was arrested after he was found in possession of three kilograms of khat and a substantial amount of money.

The khat was prepared for trafficking.

Another two men were arrested this morning when Rapid Intervention Unit police raided the Marsa Racecourse and found 41 sachets containing white and brown powder suspected to be cocaine and heroin.

They sachets were also also ready for trafficking. 

