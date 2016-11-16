Sex on a bus caught on CCTV footage, court hears

Updated at 4.07pm with Malta Public Transport statement

A 21-year-old woman was today hauled into court and accused of having falsely accused a man she had consensual sex with of having raped her.

Prosecutors say Gabriella Tonna of Żabbar wrongfully accused Josef Cuschieri, a bus driver, of having committed a violent indecent assault in her regard.

The court, presided by magistrate Neville Camilleri, heard how the girl had in the early hours of Monday morning, boarded a bus that was not yet in service. Mr Cuschieri, who was driving the bus, allegedly headed to a secluded spot, where the two got intimate.

Following the amorous episode, the girl filed a report claiming that the man had raped her, the court heard. However, the alleged lie was short-lived since bus CCTV footage suggested that the sex was consensual.

The girl filed a not guilty plea. She was granted bail upon a deposit of €1,500 and a personal guarantee of €10,000.

Inspectors Joseph Busuttil and Christabelle Chetcuti prosecuted. Giannella DeMarco was counsel to the accused.

MPT suspends employee

In a subsequent statement, Malta Public Transport said that without going into the merits of the case, internal investigations had concluded that "gross misconduct" occurred on a company’s staff bus which was not operating a public transport service.

It said the employee in question was suspended with immediate effect that same day and that disciplinary proceedings were underway.