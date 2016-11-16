Advert
Wednesday, November 16, 2016, 15:34 by

Edwina Brincat

Sex on a bus caught on CCTV footage, court hears

Woman accused of making up rape claim

Updated at 4.07pm with Malta Public Transport statement

A 21-year-old woman was today hauled into court and accused of having falsely accused a man she had consensual sex with of having raped her. 

Prosecutors say Gabriella Tonna of Żabbar wrongfully accused Josef Cuschieri, a bus driver, of having committed a violent indecent assault in her regard. 

The court, presided by magistrate Neville Camilleri, heard how the girl had in the early hours of Monday morning, boarded a bus that was not yet in service. Mr Cuschieri, who was driving the bus, allegedly headed to a secluded spot, where the two got intimate.

Following the amorous episode, the girl filed a report claiming that the man had raped her, the court heard. However, the alleged lie was short-lived since bus CCTV footage suggested that the sex was consensual.

The girl filed a not guilty plea. She was granted bail upon a deposit of €1,500 and a personal guarantee of €10,000.

Inspectors Joseph Busuttil and Christabelle Chetcuti prosecuted. Giannella DeMarco was counsel to the accused.

MPT suspends employee

In a subsequent statement, Malta Public Transport said that without going into the merits of the case, internal investigations had concluded that "gross misconduct" occurred on a company’s staff bus which was not operating a public transport service.

It said the employee in question was suspended with immediate effect that same day and that disciplinary proceedings were underway.

Advert
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Graduates celebrate by wreaking havoc at...

  2. Theatre board member quits over new CEO

  3. Watch: I have no more trust in Caruana,...

  4. Driver gets a fright, but is unhurt in...

  5. Migrants rounded up and detained,...

  6. Photos: Lightning whips across night skies

  7. Tourism Minister dodges media following...

  8. Watch: Use of expired medicine not...

  9. Philip Rizzo ‘did not resign’, as FTS...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 16-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed