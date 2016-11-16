Scrappage scheme extended

Transport Malta is extending the vehicle scrappage scheme to encourage the purchase of environment-friendly cars.

It said €300,000 have been allocated.

1,603 vehicles have been scrapped under the €1,200,000 grant allocated by the government so far.

Vehicle owners who apply for the scheme are entitled to a grant of between €700 and €900 upon the purchase of a new passenger vehicle with CO 2 emissions which do not exceed 130g/km and the length does not exceed 4460mm. Such vehicles must be for private use only. An older vehicle of the same category must be de-registered.

The grant scheme for the purchase of Battery Electric Vehicles and Battery Electric Quadricycles has also been re-opened. A total of 35 electric vehicles were bought fusing the €200,000 grant allocated by the government for this scheme so far.

A grant of €7,000 is given to persons registering a new electric vehicle while scrapping an older vehicle which is at least 10 years old from the year of manufacture. The grant decreases from €7,000 to €4,000 in cases of registering a used Battery Electric Vehicle in Malta which has never been registered to be used on the Maltese roads before, or for the purchasing of a new electric vehicle but which is not in conjunction with the scrappage scheme referred above.

Application forms for such schemes can be collected from the Vehicle Licensing Unit within Transport Malta, A3 Towers, Raħal Ġdid or from our website http://www.transport.gov.mt/land-transport