Police investigating case of alleged sexual abuse at girls' school
Ministry says all necessary steps being taken
The police are investigating an alleged case of sexual abuse at the girls’ Junior Lyceum in Ħamrun.
The case, reported to the police by the girl's mother last night, allegedly involved a teacher and a student.
The Education Ministry this evening said it was informed about the alleged case.
It said all the necessary steps were taken to safeguard the interests of all involved.
A magisterial inquiry was also being held.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.