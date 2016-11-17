Advert
Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Police investigating case of alleged sexual abuse at girls' school

Ministry says all necessary steps being taken

The police are investigating an alleged case of sexual abuse at the girls’ Junior Lyceum in Ħamrun.

The case, reported to the police by the girl's mother last night, allegedly involved a teacher and a student.

The Education Ministry this evening said it was informed about the alleged case.

It said all the necessary steps were taken to safeguard the interests of all involved.

A magisterial inquiry was also being held.

