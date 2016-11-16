PN welcomes three new general election candidate

Three new candidates for the general election have been approved by the Nationalist Party. They are Janice Chetcuti, Charles Bonello and Wayne Hewitt. They will be added the already approved candidates which currently number 83.

Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil said that more people were accepting the PN’s call to offer their time and energy to politics.

The Maltese and Gozitans do not want to continue to be led by a corrupt clique that was only interested in secret companies in Panama for graft. The Nationalist Party was working to give the country back to the people.

The executive paid tribute to the memory of Jacqueline Azzopardi, a PN general election candidate who died a few days ago.