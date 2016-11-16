New traffic lights are too bright, MP says

Recently-installed LED traffic lights are according to the specifications adopted all over Europe, Transport Minister Joe Mizzi has said in parliament.

He was replying to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Ċensu Galea who said that it appeared that the new lights were much brighter than before, particularly the green.

In certain localities, he said, this brightness was blinding drivers and they could not see centre strips.

The minister also told Mr Galea in reply to another question that his ministry is to take legal action against a contractor who repeatedly failed to meet his contractual obligation after being contracted to install traffic lights along the coast road.

The work has now been assigned to another contractor. The pelican lights will be installed in the coming weeks.