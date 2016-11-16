Advert
Wednesday, November 16, 2016, 10:40

Ministers to meet EU's College of Commissioners today

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and most members of the Cabinet are in Brussels today for a meeting with the EU's College of Commissioners to discuss Malta's EU presidency, set to start in just over a month's time.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat this morning met European Parliament president Martin Schulz, Council president Donald Tusk and Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Taxi driver runs red light as he...

  2. Graduates celebrate by wreaking havoc at...

  3. Watch: I have no more trust in Caruana,...

  4. Migrants rounded up and detained,...

  5. Photos: Lightning whips across night skies

  6. Ann Fenech tells court false Labour...

  7. Who's laughing now? Girl in court for...

  8. Tourism Minister dodges media following...

  9. Theatre board member quits over new CEO

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 16-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed