Ministers to meet EU's College of Commissioners today
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and most members of the Cabinet are in Brussels today for a meeting with the EU's College of Commissioners to discuss Malta's EU presidency, set to start in just over a month's time.
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat this morning met European Parliament president Martin Schulz, Council president Donald Tusk and Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.
