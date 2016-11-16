Malta newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in the Maltese newspapers today.

Times of Malta reports how a lawyer representing Philip Rizzo said Mr Rizzo has not resigned from his post as CEO of the Foundation for Tomorrow's Schools, but is on long sick leave.

It also reports that Manoel Theatre board member Pia Zammit has resigned her post, insisting “a more suited candidate could have been found” to fill the post of theatre chief executive.

l-orizzont quotes the Speaker saying that members of the public should be given an effective remedy to counter comments made about them under privilege in parliament.

In-Nazzjon reports that Justice Minister Owen Bonnici issued an ambiguous €624,000 direct order for works at Identity Malta.

The Malta Independent says an EU proposal for country-by-country tax reporting needs unanimous approval.

MaltaToday says a police assistant commissioner called the Gozo police about the reasons for the arrest of a former footballer. The footballer was later released.