Flights delayed because of works on airport's instrument landing system
Ministry requests reports on the matter
A number of flights at Malta International Airport have been delayed and others were diverted to Catania because of works on the airport’s instrument landing system.
Although works on one of the runways were concluded, today’s strong-easterly winds made this runway unusable.
Meanwhile, the Tourism Ministry said in a statement this evening it has requested reports on the matter from both the airport and Malta Air Traffic Services.
