Advert
Wednesday, November 16, 2016, 12:57

Driver gets a fright, but is unhurt in unusual Marsa crash

Photo Nadine Bugeja - Facebook Times of Malta.

Photo Nadine Bugeja - Facebook Times of Malta.

A driver got a big shock but was fortunately unhurt early this afternoon when a Mitsubishi crossover ended up on a BMW cabrio's bonnet.

The crash happened in a junction into Aldo Moro Road, Marsa at about 12.15p.m.

Photo Nadine Bugeja - Facebook Times of Malta.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Graduates celebrate by wreaking havoc at...

  2. Watch: Taxi driver runs red light as he...

  3. Watch: I have no more trust in Caruana,...

  4. Theatre board member quits over new CEO

  5. Migrants rounded up and detained,...

  6. Photos: Lightning whips across night skies

  7. Driver gets a fright, but is unhurt in...

  8. Tourism Minister dodges media following...

  9. Watch: Use of expired medicine not...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 16-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed