Driver gets a fright, but is unhurt in unusual Marsa crash
A driver got a big shock but was fortunately unhurt early this afternoon when a Mitsubishi crossover ended up on a BMW cabrio's bonnet.
The crash happened in a junction into Aldo Moro Road, Marsa at about 12.15p.m.
Photo Nadine Bugeja - Facebook Times of Malta.
