Advert
Wednesday, November 16, 2016, 14:47 by

Bertrand Borg

Watch: Disability cannot paralyse this racer's dreams

Rueben Mifsud needs help to bankroll a purposely-built drifting car

  • Reuben Mifsud test drives the prototype car he first modified.

  • Mr Mifsud racing his specially-modified go-kart.

    Mr Mifsud racing his specially-modified go-kart.

A local car enthusiast is out to prove that disability need not slam the brakes on a person's racing dreams. 

Rueben Mifsud was paralysed from the waist down after a motorcycle accident in February 2014 left him with a significant spinal cord injury. 

But two-and-a-half years later, he is racing a go-kart with hand adaptations and building a specially modified drifting car with the intention of racing alongside his drift racing peers. 

"The funny thing is, I was never interested in drifting before the accident," Mr Mifsud told Times of Malta. "But I started going to race meets as a spectator, and with the encouragement of various friends, the idea that I might be able to also race began to form in my mind." 

As the idea began to take shape, a friend offered him a BMW car to modify. "I can't thank Kenneth Micallef enough for that," he said. 

Mr Mifsud, who has long tinkered with cars and knew his way around an engine, got to work on the prototype. The result did not work perfectly, he said, "but it proved to me that it could be done".

The Żebbuġ man can draw inspiration from Alex Zanardi, the former Formula 1 driver who competed in the FIA World Touring Car Championship just two years after having both his legs amputated, and F1 champion Lewis Hamilton's brother Nicholas, who last year become the first disabled person to race in the British Touring Car Championship. 

Mr Mifsud has now spent the past eight months building a purposely-adapted drifting car from scratch. He is hoping the BMW E46, 3-litre turbo vehicle will be done by April of next year. 

Rueben Mifsud alongside Alessio Cascone, who modified the go-kart to allow him to race.Rueben Mifsud alongside Alessio Cascone, who modified the go-kart to allow him to race.

"We'll see if we make that target date. These modifications cost thousands, and I'm not interested in cutting corners," he said. 

Mr Mifsud is now on the lookout for sponsors to help him speed towards his dream of competing in the Malta Drift Championship, supplementing the help he has received from  Italian mechanic Alessio Cascone, whose company Cascone Autonomy develops professional driving systems for people with reduced mobility, and from his workplace.  

In the meantime, he has kept himself busy by racing a go-kart modified by Mr Cascone, winning a special side event organised by the Malta Drift Championship in Sicily last week. 

"It's easy to lose self-esteem when a disability complicates life," Mr Mifsud mused, "but there are still many things which are possible. Perhaps what I'm doing may end up inspiring others. That would be fantastic."  

To sponsor Mr Mifsud and help him modify a drifting car, email   [email protected] 

Rueben Mifsud (far left) with his Malta Drift Racing buddies.Rueben Mifsud (far left) with his Malta Drift Racing buddies.
Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Graduates celebrate by wreaking havoc at...

  2. Watch: Taxi driver runs red light as he...

  3. Watch: I have no more trust in Caruana,...

  4. Theatre board member quits over new CEO

  5. Migrants rounded up and detained,...

  6. Photos: Lightning whips across night skies

  7. Driver gets a fright, but is unhurt in...

  8. Tourism Minister dodges media following...

  9. Watch: Use of expired medicine not...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 16-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed