Confectioner gets suspended jail term for buying stolen goods

A man who runs a family confectionery was today given a one year jail term suspended for two years after he admitted he bought or received stolen products related to his trade.

George Barun, 62, from Żabbar, was charged with buying sugar, almonds and honey from Justin Farrugia, who had stolen the goods from his employer, C. Camilleri and Sons Ltd.

The matter came to light following a report filed by a managing director of the company alleging theft of several products from their warehouse in Qormi. CCTV footage showed Mr Farrugia and a third party taking almonds, sugar, margarine, oil and other food items from the company stores.

The court heard how in his statement to the police, Mr Farrugia had mentioned Mr Barun as the person to whom he had sold some of the stolen items. This fact was later corroborated by the accused who admitted that he had indeed bought sugar, almonds and honey but denied having bought oil and sponge mix.

The court, presided by magistrate Josette Demicoli, observed that the accused must have known that the goods were stolen since he bought them at below market prices. As a confectioner, Mr Barun must have known that such products were worth much more.

Given that Mr Farrugia used a non-commercial vehicle to deliver the goods and never issued a fiscal receipt, the court questioned further the accused's awareness of the stolen origin of the merchandise. It was also revealed in court that Mr Barun would use the products within an hour or two of their purchase.

The court, considering that not all goods stolen from the Camilleri warehouse were actually sold to the accused and bearing in mind that his criminal record sheet was ’not alarming', condemned Mr Barun to a suspended jail term.

After evaluating the amount and nature of the items received by the accused, the court ordered him to refund to C. Camilleri and Sons (Catering) Ltd €450.