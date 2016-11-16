Advert
Wednesday, November 16, 2016, 06:01

Lino DeBono, Xewkija

Road to damage

A 19-metre-long stretch in Taflija Road, behind the CR2 and leading to Mġarr Road, an area that borders two local councils, those of Xewkija and Victoria, has been for years in a disastrous state. It is becoming clear that each side is passing the buck to the other and not taking any responsibility.

When two cars approach each other in this road section, one has to stop as, otherwise, damage will be done to the sumps.

Some road levelling work and a new layer of tarmac is essential, in my opinion.

Raising the matter verbally seems to have had no effect, so perhaps, this letter will attract somebody’s attention and, finally, some action would be taken.

