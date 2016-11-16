Political consolidation

Allow me to pass a comment about a paragraph included in an article titled ‘Labour is consolidating’, by Desmond Zammit Marmarà (November 4).

The correspondent stated the following: “Joseph Muscat has shown admirable leadership qualities in the way he handled the Panama Papers controversy...” by saying that both Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi have not been removed from office and are still in the same positions.

Also allow me to contradict what the correspondent contended in the sense that not only will the Labour Party not register another “resounding victory” in the 2018 election but it will be swept away from office.