Wednesday, November 16, 2016, 06:11 by

Francis Formosa, Sliema

Inconvenient truth

Go has relocated to Pama shopping complex, in Mosta. The new premises are state-of-the-art and the employees are smart and helpful.

There is one flaw in this magnificent two-storey structure. There does not exist a single toilet. Whether it is for the use of the numerous customers or the dozens of management and staff members, anyone with an urgent need to go to the toilet, even if it happens to be the manager himself, will have to go to the nearby supermarket and hope for the best.

I have always taken it for granted that no licence will be issued unless toilet facilities are available, even if it is the smallest of shops.

Hopefully, this grave omission will be rectified soonest.

