Gerrard to consider future after leaving LA Galaxy

Former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard will leave Los Angeles Galaxy and take time out to consider his next move.

Gerrard, who joined the MLS club after leaving Liverpool in 2015, confirmed he would not return to play for the Galaxy in 2017 following the conclusion of his contract.

“When I left Liverpool, I came to Los Angeles with the goal of helping the Galaxy lift another MLS Cup,” the 36-year-old said.

“I am of course disappointed to have not achieved that objective, but I can look back at my time at the club with pride at what we accomplished, including two straight playoff appearances and countless memorable moments on the pitch...

“I am now looking forward to spending time with my family as I consider the next stage of my career.”