Football news

Samir Nasri claims Pep Guardiola has banned Manchester City players from having sex after midnight in order to improve their performances on the pitch.

France midfielder Nasri was told he was overweight by newly-appointed City boss Guardiola in July, and left the following month for a season loan at Sevilla.

But, in an interview, the 29-year-old reportedly revealed one of the Catalan’s top tips for getting the best out of his players.

“On a free day he says, ‘Those who want to have relations, it’s before midnight because you must have a good night’s sleep’,” Nasri was quoted as saying of the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach.

“He did that with Lewan-dowski, whom he had put on the bench at one point, and made him understand certain things.”

Gerson not leaving Roma in January

Young Roma midfielder Gerson told reporters he is not planning to leave the club in January.

Gerson, 19, completed his transfer from Fluminense in a €15m move in the off-season.

However, he has spent most of his time on the bench, triggering speculation that Roma might loan him to another club to get more playing time.

“I’m only in my first few months in Italy,” Gerson said

“But I want to clarify that there’s no negotiation for a loan to another club, and I’ve never thought about leaving on loan.”

Hull City’s Keane facing year out

Hull City’s Will Keane has been ruled out for the rest of the season with knee ligament damage.

The striker picked up the injury in the Tigers’ 2-1 win over Southampton and was set to undergo surgery yesterday.

The 23-year-old, who joined the club from Manchester United in August, is expected to be sidelined for up to 12 months.

Keane’s injury is another major setback for the Tigers, with fellow striker Abel Hernandez also ruled out for at least three more weeks with a groin injury.

Match off due to quake damage

Saturday’s A-League match bet-ween Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne Victory in the New Zealand capital has been postponed because of damage caused to the venue by Monday’s earthquake, Football Federation Australia said.

FFA made the decision on the advice of the owners of the Wellington Regional Stadium, known for commercial purposes as Westpac Stadium, who nonetheless said the 34,400-seat arena had been cleared of “major structural damage”.

Damage to the stadium in-cluded burst water pipes, concrete cracking, broken windows and “some liquefaction” on the road around the venue.

United career may soon be up – Carrick

Michael Carrick admits this could be his last season playing for Manchester United.

Carrick has started only once in the Premier League this term, with Jose Mourinho so far preferring Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini and Paul Pogba at the base of his midfield.

It means Carrick, who turned 35 in July, has been used primarily in cup competitions as he concedes that at this stage of his career, he may have to accept his future lies elsewhere.

“There’s always a chance of that isn’t there?” Carrick said.

“It is such a great club with great players, you can’t take it for granted and thankfully I’m here this season and playing my part.”

No exit for Payet

West Ham United are determined to keep hold of Dimitri Payet, co-chairman David Sullivan has said, after media reports suggested several clubs across Europe have registered an interest in the French midfielder.

Payet, who signed a five-year contract in February, made a fine start to his West Ham career last season as he propelled the club to seventh-place, their highest top-flight finish since 2002.

“Dimitri has had an outstanding year and has become a vital player for France and I am so proud that he is a West Ham player,” Sullivan said.

Moyes banking on youth talent

Sunderland manager David Moyes is hoping his willingness to give youngsters a chance will attract some of the finest young talents in the game to the Premier League club’s academy.

In a bid to inject energy into his ageing squad, Moyes has fielded 10 U-23 players in his first-team, including defenders Paddy McNair, Donald Love and Jason Denayer, and midfielders Didier Ndong and Adnan Januzaj.

“Everton had an academy which produced young players, Manchester United had an academy which produced young players, and Sunderland have an academy which has produced,” Moyes said, referring to his previous two English clubs.

“I want it to inspire young players to think, ‘If I go to Sunderland, the manager might put me in the team there’,” Moyes added.

“We’ll have to use that as a motivation to the parents and the young players out there.”