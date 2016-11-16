China held by Qatar in Lippi’s first match in charge

Marcello Lippi – China coach.

Marcello Lippi’s first game as China coach ended in a 0-0 draw with Qatar in a World Cup qualifier in Kunming yesterday, seriously damaging both team’s hopes of reaching the finals.

China prop up Group A midway through qualification with two points from five games while Qatar, the 2022 World Cup hosts, are second-bottom of the standings on four points.

The top two sides in Group A and B qualify automatically for the 2018 World Cup finals and the third-placed teams meet to decide who goes into a CONCACAF-Asian Zone playoff for a place at the finals.

Italian Lippi, a World Cup winner who replaced Gao Hongbo last month, saw his side dominate possession but they failed to find a way past a determined Qatari defence.

“We played better than Qatar but just lacked a bit luck,” Lippi told a news conference. “We deserved to win. We still have the chance and we’ll fight to the end.”

Goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb came to Qatar’s rescue in the second half when he pulled off a brilliant reflex save to tip Wu Xi’s goalbound diving header on to the crossbar.

The woodwork again denied China 10 minutes from the final whistle when captain Zheng Zhi’s shot deflected of a Qatar defender before striking the post.