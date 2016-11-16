Watch: Pink catwalk showcases the season’s top fashion trends

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The season’s top trends were showcased yesterday to live baroque and classical music at The Pink Fashion Show, a Times of Malta event held at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta.

An established and sought-after event on the local catwalk calendar, the show always seeks to offer an added experience to guests, who yesterday had the opportunity to also enjoy the magnificent surroundings of the national theatre and listen to music by the 11-piece Valletta International Baroque Ensemble.

Thirty models – including some children – shared the stage with the ensemble, wearing the must-have pieces from the latest collections of top brands: Benetton, Mangano, Mexx, Lulù Boutique, M&Co, River Island and Rebelli, setting the scene for the party season ahead.

With make-up by Guerlain placing an emphasis on pale skin and stand-out, powerful red lips, and Screen Hair Care Malta creating a pretty-messy, 1960s-inspired hairstyle, a play on the glamorous feel that is presented in the theatre was projected onto the catwalk.

The Manoel Theatre was transformed to welcome a varied audience of fashionistas and fashion bloggers, digital influencers, Pink magazine readers and supporters to a night out with a difference – with an after-show party hosted in its auditorium instead of the usual rows of seating.

The setting of the magnificent national theatre also proved to be a fitting showcase for the jewellery, watches, perfume and even cars on display.

Now in its seventh edition, The Pink Fashion Show was supported by C. Camilleri & Sons Ltd, Campari, Carolina Herrera, Chemimart, Daniel Wellington, Fifth Flavour, Optika Opticians, Pandora, Renault, Thorntons and Diet Kinnie.

