Share index rebounds from one-month low

The share index rebounded from yesterday’s one-month low of 4,495.921 points with a 0.7% increase to 4,528.211 points as the equities of BOV, HSBC and IHI trended higher. On the other hand, the share prices of Malita and Medserv slipped lower whilst Plaza closed this morning’s session unchanged.

Trading volumes also rebounded as over €0.43 million worth of shares changed hands today although 81.3% was accounted for by the trades executed in Medserv shares.

Following two consecutive sessions of declines, the share price of Bank of Valletta plc edged 0.4% higher to recapture the €2.26 level across twelve deals totalling 13,868 shares.

The bank is scheduled to hold its annual general meeting on December 16 during which shareholders will be asked to approve a number of resolutions including the final gross dividend of 8c52 per share (net: 5c54) as well as a one for 13 bonus share issue.

Similarly, the share price of HSBC trended higher for the first time in the last four sessions with a 0.5% uplift during this morning’s session to regain the €1.86 level on volumes of 14,061 shares.

The only other positive performing equity was International Hotel Investments as the equity reversed yesterday’s 5.9% drop with a 6.2% jump to recapture the 65c level albeit on shallow volumes of 2,000 shares.

On the other hand, new sell orders forced the share price of Medserv to drop back to a fresh 2016 low of €1.45 before only partially recovering to end the session 0.7% lower at the €1.47 level across high volumes of 241,660 shares.

Negative movements also in the equity of Malita Investments plc with a 1.7% drop back to the 85c level on volumes of 10,140 shares.

Meanwhile, Plaza Centres held on to the €1.12 level across three deals totalling 12,014 shares.

On the bond market, yesterday’s rebound across local Malta Government Stocks (MGS) was short-lived as prices of MGS trended lower today in line with the uplift in Eurozone yields. In fact, the benchmark 10-year German yield recaptured the 0.33% level.

www.rizzofarrugia.com