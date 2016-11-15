Young Stars, Sliema Hotsticks to meet in final

Floriana Young Stars 1

Qormi Poiatti 0

The game started at a very fast pace with both midfields neutralising each other.

It was Qormi who were dangerous in the first five minutes, forcing keeper James Mizzi into a triple save.

However, Young Stars had the first couple of short corners which were ably cleared by the Qormi defence.

With Qormi gaining some territorial advantage, Floriana captain Mark Camilleri, managed to ease past Juan Sarcia but hit the side-netting.

Play was then held up in midfield until the final minute of the first half when Floriana were awarded a short corner but, again, no clear chance was created.

The second half started on a quiet note.

Qormi had to make Mizzi work hard again from a well-worked short corner but at the other end, Luke Borg Costanzi made Qormi keeper Mifsud save brilliantly in reply.

However, on 17 minutes, Young Stars gained another penalty corner. After the initial shot was parried, Nanko Cornellissen converted from the rebound.

Qormi tried to hit back but could not create any real danger as Young Stars secured their place in the final.

Umpires: Ray Micallef, Reno Cremona.

Rabat Depiro 1

The Lightshop Hotsticks 4

Rabat and Hotsticks had already met once in the group stage and therefore knew what to expect. There was no reason to believe that Hotsticks would not dominate proceedings again since Rabat had their key player Kevin Micallef missing.

However, it was Rabat who had the first short corner but could not hit the target.

Two minutes later, Hotsticks went ahead when Steve Portelli prodded the ball home.

On 14 minutes, Sliema won their second penalty corner which was easily saved by Elton Farrugia. But the Rabat goalkeeper could not repeat this feat in the 18th minute.

Sliema Hotsticks youngster Alessandro Amore tapped the ball home to make it 2-0.

Rabat could not muster a reaction and the Hotsticks won another corner which clipped the post.

However, Rabat struck on the break when Charlot Antonelli slotted home after creating space for himself.

This goal gave Rabat a bit of hope but the game deteriorated into a scrappy affair.

It was not until midway through the second half that Hotsticks restored their two-goal cushion, through Portelli.

From then on, Hotsticks controlled the match and even managed to find a fourth through Ryan Dalli.

Umpires: Glen Bonello, Paul Brincat.